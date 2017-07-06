The Mini MBA is an intensive six-week course. STOCK PHOTO

DAVIE, Fla. – The Broward College Continuing Education and Workforce Development unit is offering its inaugural Mini MBA (Mastery of Business Application) management and executive course.

Students will enhance their business acumen and leadership approach through an intensive six-week course featuring industry professionals and guest speakers as facilitators.

“We are excited to add the Mini MBA to our robust course catalog,” said Diane Peart, director of continuing education at the college. “This program is designed for managers, supervisors and entrepreneurs seeking to gain additional skills in management and leadership. Professionals who complete this course will gain credentials to thrive in today’s multi-functional environment.”

The first week is taught in a traditional classroom setting covering topics including finance, marketing, strategic planning and organizational leadership. This will be followed by four weeks of instructor-guided online curriculum. Students will work at their own pace through projects, activities and case studies while applying the innovative business strategies they’ve acquired.

The course concludes in the classroom with a week-long capstone: “Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification” taught by a Black Belt-certified instructor.

Lean Six Sigma is a globally recognized methodology for maximizing operational efficiency as well as an enterprise-wide business strategy with direct bottom line impact. Students will receive a valuable Yellow Belt certification and certificate of course completion from the college.

The program begins on Monday, September 11 and runs through Friday, October 20. The first and sixth week of the course are taught from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the A. Hugh Adams Central Campus in Davie, Fla.

Broward College is offering a special introductory rate of $1,999 (Regular Rate: $2,999) for the inaugural class. A group discount is available for corporate teams four or larger.

To register or for more information, visit www.broward.edu/MiniMBA or call 954-201-7885 or 954-201-7800.