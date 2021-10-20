Staff Report

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Broward Education Foundation is taking an all-star team of distinguished Broward County Public Schools alumni out to the Publix Super Markets Charities 2021 “Hall of Fame Awards” presented by Memorial Healthcare System on Thursday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.

A nationally renowned punk-pop band, a south Florida cable industry leader, a Pembroke Pines elected ofﬁcial, a doctor who is also an author, a professor and an entrepreneur, along with distinguished graduates of Broward County Public Schools who are celebrated champions in education, will be honored by the foundation during the festive celebration at Nova High School’s state-of-the-art baseball ﬁeld in Davie.

Guests will enjoy a fun-ﬁlled, baseball-themed evening under the lights, safely socially distanced on the ﬁeld with blankets and lawn chairs and delicious ballpark bites and beverages.

The 2021 Broward Education Foundation Hall of Fame honorees are: Receiving the JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Bravo! Award are hometown favorite recording artists, punk-pop band New Found Glory, who will be recognized for their positive impact on youth across the country. Notably, the band headlined and organized a beneﬁt concert for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy, raising more than $100,000. Marjory Stoneman Douglas and J.P. Taravella High School grads, the bandmates have amassed a national cult following and are known for their high energy performances.

Community leaders receiving the Bank of America Community Achievement Award for signiﬁcant accomplishments in any ﬁeld are:

• Cindy Stoddart Cooper, cable industry and public relations leader, philanthropist and Northeast High School graduate, class of 1977

• Thomas Good, Jr., vice mayor of Pembroke Pines and assistant city manager of the City of Deerﬁeld Beach, U.S. Navy veteran and Cooper City High School graduate, class of 1977

• Dr. Katrina Davis-Kennedy, nurse practitioner, professor, author, entrepreneur and Dillard High School of the Performing Arts graduate, class of 1999 Recipients of the Ofﬁce Depot Education Achievement Award for their dedication to a career in public education are:

•Mary Barba, assistant director at Sheridan Technical College and High School and Cooper City High School graduate, class of 1981

•Antonio Burgess, Broward County Public Schools educator and Dillard High School graduate, class of 2003 •Debra Hixon, Broward County School Board member and educator and South Broward High School graduate, class of 1984

“We are continuously inspired by the caliber of our Hall of Fame honorees and this year’s class is indeed an all-star team,” said foundation Board Chair Tim Curtin. “Their leadership, passion and commitment to education and community are exceptional.”

“Last year’s Hall of Fame Awards were our ﬁrst-ever outdoor event and it was a home run by any standard,” said Shea Ciriago, CEO of the Broward Education Foundation.

“We decided to continue that tradition this year and cover our bases with a fun, baseball-themed celebration. We have a great night planned and are excited to take the ﬁeld at Nova’s Coach Pat McQuaid baseball complex for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.”

Reminiscent of California’s Hollywood Walk of Fame, Broward’s distinguished alumni will also be honored with a large engraved granite star on the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame,” permanently located at the Broward County Public Schools district ofﬁce, 600 S.E. Third Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Established in 1983, the nonproﬁt Broward Education Foundation contributes more than $3 million annually to Broward County Public Schools, is the only 501(c)3 charitable organization solely dedicated to supporting Broward County Public Schools, and serves as a catalyst for educational excellence.

In addition to Publix Super Markets Charities, sponsors include Memorial Healthcare System, BrightStar Credit Union, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Bank of America, Ofﬁce Depot, Broward Teachers Union, T-Mobile Work Perks and Comcast.

Sponsorships are still available, and tickets are $75 per person. For more information, visit browardedfoundation.org/halloffame, call 754-321-2030 or e-mail BEFInfo@browardschools.com.