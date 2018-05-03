MIAMI – Empowering and connecting multicultural business professionals is the primary intention of the Minority Leadership Series presented by Black PR Wire and Business Wire. The May edition will feature a mixer and live discussion, “Brands in Demand,” on Thursday, May 10, from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.at the Business Wire headquarters in New York.

“Our goal for this event is to highlight professionals who have helped create brands in demand and provide attendees with the opportunity to learn from their expertise,” said Bernadette Morris, CEO of Black PR Wire. “We have an impressive line-up of exceptional business and branding experts and invite all professionals to join us for this dynamic session.”

Co-hosting duties will be shared by Jolie O’Rourke, Black PR Wire’s national fashion correspondent, and Simone Cook, Black PR Wire’s newsroom manager. The panelists are:

Dani Evans is a professional model who won Sakita Holley is the founder and CEO of House of Success PR, a beauty and lifestyle PR firm. Since 2011, the firm has worked with a wide array of clients that include the March of Dimes, Harlem Arts Festival, African Motions, Kinky Curly Yaki America’s Next Top Model Cycle 6.

Dani is the author of a short book titled “The Skinny on Getting In,” a comprehensive guide to steering the aspiring model in the right direction when getting signed to a professional agency. She is also the owner of an accessories brand of wide brimmed hats, named Monrowe, an ode to her late jazz musician grandfather, who played in a southern jazz band he created in the 1950’s.

She also hosts a popular, top ranked business podcast called Hashtags and Stilettos, which is designed to help millennial women win at work, in business and everywhere in between. Holley has been featured by Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise, Women’s Biz Journals, xo Necole and was named Digital Media Strategist and the founder of #blkcreatives, a digital agency and collective working to economically empower black creatives in media, art, film, tech and design. Kimble once served as the Senior Social Media Manager for Ebony Magazine. She has worked with small businesses, major brands, mission driven startups, entrepreneurs, and creatives within multicultural audiences to reach share their brands through social media campaigns and consultations, handling social media for live events, brand ambassador and influencer programs and more. Her roster of clients includes the NFL, American Family Insurance, McDonald’s and OWN’s Black Love Doc.

The Brands in Demand Mixer & Live Discussion is free and open to the public, however an RSVP is required. RSVP to scook@blackprwire.com. For more information, contact Black PR Wire at 1-877-BLACKPR.