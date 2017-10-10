The New York State Senate will hold a second hearing regarding the massive breach at Equifax in Manhattan on Oct. 24.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Lawmakers in New York are planning a second hearing focusing on identity theft and personal data security following the massive breach at Equifax.

The state Senate announced Friday that it will hold a hearing Oct. 24 in Manhattan focusing on the threat of identity theft and ways the state could help ensure consumers are protected.

The Senate held an initial hearing last week in Albany. Lawmakers at the meeting criticized Equifax and two other credit monitoring companies for not attending.

The breach exposed personal information such as Social Security numbers belonging to more than 145 million Americans, including 8 million New Yorkers.

Lawmakers have proposed new regulations giving the state greater oversight of credit monitoring agencies.