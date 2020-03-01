FEBRUARY 27

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS: Tickets are on sale for the 15th Anniversary weekend of the world-renowned, first class, 70,000-people party, March 14-15 at Hard Rock Stadium, featuring Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, The Roots with Bilal, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R., SWV, and Stokely (from Mint Condition), hosted by Rickey Smiley with more artists to be announced. Visit jazzinthegardens.com.

AFRICA UMOJA: “The Spirit of Togetherness,” a story of the African continent and its unbreakable spirit, through March 1 at Miramar Cultural Art Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, benefiting the Embrace Girls Foundation. Call 954-602-4500 or visit miramarculturalartscenter.org or ticketmaster.c om.

YOUR TRIP TO AFRICA: Meleko Mokgosi wields the traditions of Western European painting to deliver sharp political critiques relating to the postcolonial condition. Pérez Art Museum Miami presents a large-scale, newly commissioned work by Mokgosi created for the museum’s distinctive 30-foot double-height project gallery. Call 305-3753000 or visit pamm.org.

ART AT CITY HALL: Free public reception 6 8:30 p.m., with local government officials, consuls, and leaders of local African American institutions, as the City of Fort Lauderdale has called upon the Broward Art Guild, oldest and largest organization of working artists in Broward County, through its Art Around Town program, to curate a Black History Month themed exhibit at City Hall, 100 N. Andrews Ave. The lobby exhibit, on display through Feb. 28, is open to the public weekdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with no admission fee. Call 954-226-1617 or email marcgave.bag@gmail.com.

CHAT TOURS: Presenting $20 Tours for Black History Month; one-hour Historic Overtown Walking Tour; one-hour Little Haiti Walking Tour; Fridays & Saturdays 2-3 p.m., through Feb. 29. Call 786-507-8500 or visit chatsouthflorida.com.

ELIZABETH CATLETT: “The Future of Equality – A 35 Year Retrospective” exhibit, through March 31, presented by Miami Dade Public Library System & Dade County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., 101 W Flagler St., Miami. Call 305-375-2665 or visit mdpls.org.

FEBRUARY 28

ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND: “Continuing The Legacy of Jazz,” The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit meltonmustafajazzfestival.com.

CUT & LIGHT: Featuring Emperors Cut, with drink specials and raffles, 7-10 p.m., Cigar Bros. Lounge, 2060 Opa-locka Blvd., Opa-locka.

BLACK WALL STREET, THE PLAY, RETURNS: In 1921, an angry white mob in Tulsa, Okla., burned to the ground and killed thousands of people in a successful black area that came to be known as “Black Wall Street.” Locally written, locally produced, local actors, but an international story, with two performances at the Hilton Theater at the Center for Creation Education, 425 24th St., West Palm Beach: 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 29. Tickets $5 – $25, visit eventbrite.com.

“CENTURY OF BLACK FLIGHT”: Black History in the making, noon, Miami International Airport Concourse D Auditorium, 4th Floor, Miami. Call 305-876-7907.

RECOGNITION LUNCHEON: Annual Black History Month event sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime (District 2), noon – 2 p.m. Call 305-694-2779.

HAITIAN MIGRATION: “The Early Years: Relationships and Solidarity between South Florida’s African American community and Haitian Refugees,” discussion and reception, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center, 13390 West Dixie Hwy., North Miami. RSVP:Lhermantin@santla.org.

FEBRUARY 29

N.O.W. IN COLOR: The Palm Beach County Chapter of the National Organization of Women host PBC Women of Color: Select Topics in Delray Beach, featuring a panel of distinguished women ages 27 through 86, from across the African diaspora, who will share their stories and address critical issues faced by women of color. Confirmed panelists include Edith C. Bush, longtime educator, founder and executive director of the MLK Coordinating Committee of PBC, and Denise Cotman Albritton, owner of Bus One LLC, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Delray Beach Public Library. Free and open to the public, call 888-394-0004 or visit pbcnow.org.

LOSTON HARRIS: The regular performer at many of the world’s most famous venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center has spent the last decade delighting audiences with virtuosity on the piano matched only by his smooth vocals. Join him for an evening of Great American Songbook hits and more, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Helen K. Persson Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $35, visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469 or 800572-8471.

NOMI MUSIC FEST: CeeLo Green headlines the City of North Miami’s signature event during Black History Month, along performances by Adina Howard, Kevin Lyttle, Sunshine Anderson and Teenear, hosted by Chubb Rock, 6-11 p.m., Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8 Ave., North Miami. Visit nomifest.com.

SISTRUNK BLACK MARKET: Celebrating community and culture with food, shopping, music and more, noon – 5 p.m., Old Dillard Museum, 1009 NW 4 St., Fort Lauderdale.

“NO MORE BROKEN HEARTS”: 20th Annual Domestic Violence Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36 St., Miami, sponsored by Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, School Board Member, District 2. Email district2@dadeschools.net.

“WHY I AM PROUD OF MY HERITAGE”: Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation presents annual Essay Contest winners, 1 p.m., Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., historichampton-Miami. Visit house.org.

7TH ANNUAL BLACK HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan & City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert present free event featuring musical entertainment, vendors, food trucks, face painting, rock climbing & more, noon – 4 p.m., Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Call 305-474-3011.

7TH ANNUAL HERITAGE & NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR: Led by Historian and Executive Director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Timothy A. Barber, this 5-hour tour via motor coach will showcase a Black Miami Heritage Cultural Experience. Call 305-5393097 or email pam@gmcvb.com.

MARCH 6

MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL: Opening night party at 9:30 p.m. for 37th edition of the Miami Dade College celebration at various Miamiarea venues through March 15. Visit miamifilmfestival.com.

MARCH 13

“PRETTY FIRE”: Honoring Women’s History Month, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents Trittney Huzzie as Charlayne in a one-woman play by Charlayne Woodard, directed by Khadijah Rolle, March 13-15 at 7 p.m., with matinee shows March 14 and 15 at 2 p.m., Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami. Call 305638-6771 or visit ahcacmiami.org.