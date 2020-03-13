MARCH 12

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS: Tickets are on sale for the 15th Anniversary weekend of the world-renowned, first class, 70,000-people party, March 14-15 at Hard Rock Stadium, featuring Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, The Roots with Bilal, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R., SWV, and Stokely (from Mint Condition), hosted by Rickey Smiley with more artists to be announced. Visit jazzinthegardens.com.

“A WONDERFUL WORLD”: Miami New Drama presents the world premiere of a new musical featuring the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, with Nicole Henry and other local stars, through April 5 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Tickets $39 -$65, available by visiting colony.org or calling 305674-1040.

MY TEACHER MY HERO: Save the date as actor, comedian, writer and game show host Anthony Anderson is this year’s keynote speaker for the premier black-tie gala raising student scholarship funds while honoring area educators, May 16, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Center. Tickets $200, call Georgia Jaciovelli, 561-881-4658 or visit myteachermyhero.org.

ELIZABETH CATLETT: “The Future of Equality – A 35 Year Retrospective” exhibit, through March 31, presented by Miami Dade Public Library System & Dade County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., 101 W Flagler St., Miami. Call 305-375-2665 or visit mdpls.org.

“PUPPETS” AT AARLCC: ArtServe, a nonprofit that supports artists committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, is collaborating with The Miramar Cultural Trust to bring “Imagine Puppets,” a national collection of handmade figures crafted entirely by contemporary African-American artists, to the African-American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 N.W. 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, through March 30. The puppets in “Imagine Puppets” represent the post-slavery-era evolution of AfricanAmerican puppetry. In conjunction with the exhibit will be a free puppet making workshop on Friday, March 20, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Open to all ages, the puppet making workshop is led by youth puppet workshop facilitator Anwar FloydPruitt who opens every workshop with a brief performance and demonstration of how a puppet is made. For other information, call 954357-6282.

MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL: 37th edition of the Miami Dade College celebration at various Miami-area venues through March 15. Visit miamifilmfestival.com.

MARCH 13

“PRETTY FIRE”: Honoring Women’s History Month, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents Trittney Huzzie as Charlayne in a one-woman play by Charlayne Woodard, directed by Khadijah Rolle, March 13-15 at 7 p.m., with matinee shows March 14 and 15 at 2 p.m., Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami. Call 305-638-6771 or visit ahcacmiami.org.

MARCH 14

HBCU BAND SCHOLARSHIP RECRUITMENT FAIR: Florida Memorial University hosts as Dr. Julian E. White, former Florida A&M University band director, gives talented high school music students the opportunity to audition for admission to some of the most prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country. Open for all South Florida high school juniors and seniors. Auditions 9 a.m., Wellness Room on FMU campus, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Registration online at Eventbrite.com / HBCU Band Scholarship Recruitment Fair.

ARTFEST IN THE PINES: 22nd Anniversary of the ultimate art festival experience for the whole family, with activities including painting classes, African Dance workshops and live musical performances, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. Visit ppines.com/1240/ArtFest-in-the-Pines.

“THE COLOR PURPLE”: The South MiamiDade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) is bringing the official Broadway tour of the critically acclaimed and award-winning musical, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Academy Award-nominated film, to its main stage, Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m., with performances appropriate for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $45-95 for regular admission and can be purchased at smdcac.org or by calling 786-573-5300. The center is at 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay. For other information visit smdcac.org/events/color-purple.

MARCH 20

DAVE GRUSIN & FRIENDS: Jazz Roots continues its 12th season of concerts with internationally acclaimed artists. The evening kicks off with a screening of the documentary “Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time,” an elegant film about one of the era’s most important jazz and film composers, followed by live concert featuring guitarist Lee Ritenour, bassist Tom Kennedy and drummer Sonny Emory, 7:30 p.m. in the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall of Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Tickets starting at $45 can be purchased by phone at 305-9496722, online at arshtcenter.org or at the Arsht Center Box Office, located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.