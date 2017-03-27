PHOTO SOURCE: (c) Jacob Lund – Fotolia.com

School can be tough, but parents can help by making sure students have all the tools and study habits they need to succeed. Here are four ways to help raise children’s grades.

Make Space

It may be tempting for kids to stretch out in front of the television while they do their homework, but a dedicated study space will be more effective and help students stay organized. Place a desk or study table in a well-lit area of the home and ensure it has all the supplies your student will need to be successful.

Make Music

Studies show that learning music is good for the brain. Music education can enhance language development, is associated with spatial intelligence, and can even raise scores on standardized tests.

Piano can be fundamental to that education, so offer your child all the benefits of having one in your home. These days, innovations in technology make it fun and easy for children to embrace their inner musician. For example, the CGP-700 from Casio features a 5.2 inch color touch display. This allows young musicians to get creative and easily choose from hundreds of tones, rhythms, and more. Stereo audio recording and playback allow musicians to record their practices and learn from their mistakes and successes.

Make Some Moves

Make sure your kids get plenty of exercise, as physical activity is linked to academic achievement. Adults can encourage the habit by being good role models. Sign up and train for a 5k as a family. Suggest a bike ride or game of soccer in the park.

Your kids don’t have to go out for the varsity team to reap the benefits, but a fitness routine that involves some vigorous activity can help to improve grades.

Make Math Fun

For many students, math is the trickiest subject. But having the most cutting edge tools can help students better understand math concepts and enable them to solve the most challenging equations.

Outfit your child with a graphing calculator that offers the ability to draw three dimensional graphs, such as planes, cylinders and spheres, and view them from various angles to better analyze their shapes. For example, the PRIZM fx-CG50 from Casio has a cross-section option and a special zoom function that enable users to further examine the graph for even greater analysis, and its picture plot function gives users the ability to plot graphs over pictures of real-life scenes.

From music to muscles to math: consider taking a holistic, multi-pronged approach to academics.