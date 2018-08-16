FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Thirty-two students recently graduated from Broward College’s Nursing school. All thirty-two earned 100 percent on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) for the 2018 second quarter.

Between January and June of 2018, 131 graduates sat for the exam and 126 were successful on their first attempt. Broward College currently has a 96 percent pass rate. Broward College’s nursing students’ phenomenal pass rate significantly outperformed the annual national average of 89.25 percent and Florida’s average pass rate of 74.85 percent.

“Broward College has been recognized nationwide for our high-quality nursing program and these amazing NCLEX results are testimony to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers,” said Broward College President Gregory Haile. “I look forward to following their professional careers and celebrating their accomplishments as they pursue their goals.”

The College celebrated the graduation of another 95 students from its nursing program during a candle lighting ceremony on Aug. 7. Among the 95 graduates, ten were licensed practical nurses, five EMS/paramedics, and one completed military service. There were also 21 scholarship recipients, two of which are recipients of the Get REAL! (Ready for Education And Learning) Scholarship, a program designed to help 17 to 24-year-olds who desire higher education opportunities and job readiness training but are out of school due to economic, health, or social reasons.

Recent graduates, Morgan Freeman and Alexa Sinche, were the two deserving recipients of the Get REAL Scholarship and the first nursing graduates since Broward College began offering the program in 2016. Each scholarship recipient received tuition assistance, career support, and assigned advisors, goal-based financial incentives, work-study opportunities.