TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Florida school districts could get more money to hire school resource officers depending on what happens with a contentious program that allows school personnel to carry guns.

Florida legislators this month approved a $400 million school safety proposal that includes $97 million for more school resource officers and $67 million for the “school guardian” program.

Many school districts have already said they have no interest in the guardian program, which would allow trained school employees carry guns on campus.

Senate President Joe Negron said Friday that if there is unspent money in the guardian program, it might be used to hire school resource officers.

Negron said legislative leaders were discussing with Gov. Rick Scott’s office about using the Legislative Budget Commission to shift any unused money.