When shopping for children this holiday season, remember that the best gifts will pull double-duty and be not only fun, but educational too.

“Children should be encouraged to endlessly explore their creativity and be provided outlets to continuously discover through creative play,” says Hiu Lee, senior VP of Horizon Group USA, a leader in the creative DIY marketplace.

Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) concepts are especially important for young minds. While these are among the most challenging school subjects, at home, these topics can be brought to life through play.

Consider these gift ideas that allow children to put real-world science theories to the test while learning fun facts along the way.

Lab Work

A kid’s activity kit gives little scientists an opportunity to start creating. With the Project MC2 Lip Balm Lab, kids can create single- or multi-layer lip balms. This kit includes all of the ingredients required, plus kids can decorate the finished product with science-themed stickers.

Chemistry Connection

Transform your kitchen into a scientific laboratory with the 40 fun and interactive experiments and simple chemical reactions found in the Discovery Extreme Chemistry Set. From creating temperature reactions to testing your taste buds, these hands-on experiments are great for parents and kids to do together. Create liquid ice, work through color-changing litmus experiments, create creepy, crawly, slimy worms and more to show children just how connected to chemistry the world around them is.

Science That Glows

Illuminate your child’s knowledge by combining simple chemistry with glowing power. With the Think Box Glowing Science Lab, kids can explore the basics of chemical compounds and reactions, while creating their own glow-in-the-dark toys and science experiments. The kit includes a ball mold, glow-in-the-dark power ball crystals, zinc sulfate, baking soda, citric acid, guar gum, sodium tetra borate, resealable bags, glow-in-the-dark paint, a mixing stick and a fun poster with instructions.

Bath Time Bubbles

Mix together compounds, add color and shimmer, and create a molded bath bomb in the shape of your choice with YOUniverse Galactic Bath Bombs. Once you have made your creations, pop them into the bath tub and watch as they fizz and bubble.

With fun gifts that help kids explore the world around them, you can make the most of the holiday season.