Miramar High School

PHOTO BY OSCAR FLOWERS, COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA

MIAMI (AP) – The Miami office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be teaching students at South Florida high schools this month the basics about money, investing and finance.

The SEC says it’s the first time the Miami office has done this kind of outreach. Regional Director Eric Bustillo says it’s important for students to learn early how to manage money so they can become financially responsible adults.

The program will take place in April at four public high schools in Miami-Dade County and four in Broward County.

April is National Financial Literacy Month. The SEC program’s aim is to emphasize how to establish and maintain healthy financial habits and successfully navigate personal finances.