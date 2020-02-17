Orlando, Fla – The atrium at Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law was buzzing as students networked with attorneys and representatives from a wide range of legal disciplines at the second “Careers in the Law” event.

The “Careers in the Law” event held Thursday, Feb. 6 on campus at 201 Beggs Ave. in Orlando was coordinated by FAMU Law’s Career Planning and Professional Development Ofﬁce.

“Careers in the Law” was designed to give our students an opportunity to speak directly with lawyers to learn about various practice areas as they make important decisions about entering the legal profession,” said Assistant Dean for Career Planning and Development Randolph Reliford.

“Our students enjoyed interacting with the legal community and getting their questions answered.”

For other information about the FAMU College of Law, visit law.famu.edu.