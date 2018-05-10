PHOTO COURTESY OF MDCPS WINNING TEACHER: Molly Winters Diallo, second from right, is joined by Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, Commissioner Pam Stewart and Christopher Shinn, principal of Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High.

Staff Report

MIAMI – When students’ pass-rate exceeds the global mean pass-rate, it’s very likely they’re being taught by a pretty special instructor. Molly Winters Diallo teaches Honors U.S. History, Advanced Placement (AP) Psychology and AP Human Geography at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High School. Her students’ pass -rate on the U.S. History end-of-course assessment has averaged 90 percent, with last year’s rate being 98 percent.

In addition to being named Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ (M-DCPS) 2019 Teacher of the Year Diallo, the Social Sciences Department Chair was named one of five finalists for the 2019 Florida Teacher of the Year during a surprise visit to the school by Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart. Commissioner Stewart presented Diallo with the finalist designation and a check for $15,000. The statewide Teacher of the Year will be announced at the annual Florida Teacher of the Year Gala July 13 in Orlando.

“This week, not only does Miami-Dade join the nation in celebrating teachers, but we congratulate one of our school district’s shining stars,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. “The first of five teachers to be named a state finalist for Teacher of the Year, Molly Diallo is a brilliant educator who is a champion for her students, demonstrating an absolute dedication to their academic progress. She is a world-class professional with a heart for teaching.”

Diallo has been recognized by the Bezos Family Foundation and Stanford University; served as an AP reader for College Board; worked with the district’s Division of Social Sciences to develop the district’s U.S. History curriculum; and attained National Board Certification.

This year’s five finalists were chosen from more than 198,700 public school teachers throughout the state. After each school district selects its Teacher of the Year, a selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.