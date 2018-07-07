Get a free front row seat as the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir of South Africa performs in the Nelson Mandela Centenary 2018 film.

The Soweto Gospel Choir was formed with the finest singing talent from the many churches in the Soweto area. With the powerful vehicle of African Gospel music, the choir shares the joy of faith internationally with audiences around the world.

The 30-member-plus ensemble blends elements of African Gospel and Spirituals, Reggae and American popular music to produce their unique and stirring sound. Don’t miss it on Wednesday, July 18th, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale. For more information, call 954-357-6282.