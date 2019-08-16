FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In celebration of the National Black Business Month, The Mosaic Group (mosaicgroup.co), in partnership with the Urban League of Broward County (ulbroward.org), will host the 9th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum (SFBEF) on Friday, Aug.

16 at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Admission is $20 in advance and $25 onsite. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Attendees can register at blackbusinessloop.com.

The SFBEF is an annual initiative that connects, engages, and informs black business owners and professionals about opportunities, resources, and programs that will increase the number and scale of African/Caribbean-American owned businesses in South Florida.

The SFBEF’s goal is to empower community members to take the necessary steps to grow and develop their enterprise, create wealth for their families, support black businesses throughout the region, and foster growth and sustainability while reducing unemployment and bridging the wealth gap in South Florida.

The county Urban League launched its Entrepreneurship Center and Loan Fund to provide minority-owned small businesses with technical assistance and access to capital.

“Small businesses continue to be essential drivers of economic growth,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO of the league. “We are proud to be able to provide a vehicle to develop and sustain them within our community.”