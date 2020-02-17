Rivera Beach, Fla. Super Bowl LIV is behind us. But the memories of the biggest sports event in the world will live on forever. The thriller of a game; the most tweeted and history- making halftime show featuring two Latinas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira; and the moving rendition of America the Beautiful sung by Gospel Superstar Yolanda Adams-they were all showstoppers. And judging the chatter on every media platform in the land since Sunday night, Super Bowl LIV was magniﬁcent in every way.

But there’s a Riviera Beach man, Delano Allen, and his partner Star Rice, who had even more reason to be thrilled with the world’s most celebrated sports event: his company landed a contract for the Super Bowl, and last weekend he and Rice saw one of their dreams come true.

Their company, FlippyMagz, LLC is the ﬁrst ever to produce a reversible sports magnet. The novel invention has made a hit in the sports world and on university campuses nationwide. And after getting partnerships and licensing agreements with major colleges and universities as well as The Orange Bowl, the biggest event in sports history the Super Bowl, came calling for FlippyMagz.

It was a huge score for Allen and Rice, whose company was founded in 2014.

“This opportunity is awesome as FlippyMagz now connects our reversible magnet to globally-recognized brands like the Super Bowl, one of the largest business entertainment companies in the world,” said Allen, who was a standout football athlete in high school then college.

But when Allen realized the NFL was no longer on the radar, the Riviera Beach man turned to his entrepreneurial spirit. He created the reversible sports magnet during his last year in college in Alabama. His ﬁrst clientele for the magnet was his high school alma mater, William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach County. From there the company solidiﬁed partnerships with many major universities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and beyond.

Now, he and Rice have just wrapped up their deal with the Super Bowl LIV Host Committee, which bought about 1,000 specially designed magnets from the pair. They anticipate being involved again next year as well.

They intend to leverage this accomplishment and turn their sights to NFL licensing. Rice says to apply for the licensing they need $100,000. But like always they intend to break through more barriers and achieve that next dream one magnet at a time. They are seeking donations and investors for the venture. “We’re now crowd-funding and asking for anyone who wants to make pledges or contributions to our efforts,” Rice said.

FlippyMagz has already caught the attention of some big names: Shark Tank’s Daymond John is a supporter as well as Heisman Trophy Winner Charlie Ward, and Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden. Many other noted celebrities and athletes have signed and autographed their magnets.

But this was their ﬁrst foray into a partnership with the Super Bowl! Allen described the experience as “sweet!” The entrepreneurs have made it to the biggest sports stage but say the sky is truly the limit for FlippyMagz!

Athlete turned entrepreneur Delano Allen, right and partner Star Rice landed a contract with the Super Bowl for FlippyMagz, the only reversible sports magnet on the market.