AUSTIN, Texas (Black PR Wire) – The holidays are winding down, but for those who love a good deal? The season for saving is still in full force.

Shoppers may be enjoying a break from retail after finishing their holiday wish list, but now is a good time to grab the items they’ve had their eye on all season.

RetailMeNot, a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and instore, has compiled a full list of post-holiday sales to guide shoppers to savings.

The post-Christmas period “brings many opportunities to save on items like apparel, beauty, accessories, and of course, next year’s holiday décor, said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot.

“Many retailers will be working to make room for all of the new inventory for 2019, so now is the time to shop for yourself or score some savings on lastminute gifts.”

Regardless of who the shopping is for, shoppers still want to spend wisely after all of the holiday spending.Some of the best after-Christmas sales to kick off the new year:

• Bath & Body Works: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 75 percent off select products. Use the RetailMeNot cash back offer to get $5 off 3-wick candle purchases of $10-plus (expiring January 20).

• Festive Lights: Get an extra 10 percent off everything in the end-of-season sale with code 10MORE (expiring soon).

• Home Depot: Shop up to 40 percent off select bedding and bath, plus an additional 15 percent off (expiring February 3).

• Macy’s: Save 20 percent off in the after-Christmas sale. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $49 (expiring soon).

• Michael Kors: Up to 70 percent off in the semi-annual sale (expiring January 28).

• Target: Save up to 50 percent off thousands of clearance items (expiring soon).

For a full list of retailer’s after-Christmas sales, visit the RetailMeNot blog, The Real

Deal, at retailmenot.com/blog/