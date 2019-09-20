MIAMI — The Kresge Foundation has awarded Catalyst Miami a $100,000 grant to advance policy solutions aimed at improving climate resilience and equitably reducing health risks in low-income communities. Catalyst Miami is one of 15 community-based nonproﬁts nationwide receiving grant funding as part of the planning phase of Kresge’s Climate Change, Health and Equity initiative.

With this funding, Catalyst Miami will work with partners from multiple other disciplines and sectors to develop multiyear work plans that address community-deﬁned health and climate priorities.

“Miami-Dade County is ripe with opportunities to influence climate resilience and health policy,” says Santra Denis, Chief Program Ofﬁcer, Catalyst Miami. “The groundwork for taking advantage of these opportunities has also been laid, with robust coalitions already active.