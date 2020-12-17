(StatePoint) – Personal wellness is top of mind for many people these days, making some of the most thoughtful holiday gifts those that enable friends and families to live healthy, ecofriendly lives.

Let this gift round-up be your guide to 2020’s best holiday gifts for healthy living:

Healthy Indoor Air

Between dust, pet dander, mold and other pollutants, indoor air quality can actually be more contaminated than outside air in some cases. However, you can give the gift of cleaner, healthier air at home with a small air puriﬁer such as the Molekule Air that operates quietly to trap indoor allergens and pollutants. Its carrying handle makes it easy to tote it from room to room, letting it perform its magic throughout the house. Give this gift alone or pair it with an air quality monitor that reports on the levels of the most common indoor air pollutants.

Clean Water

Unlike other pitchers for the home, the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher protects against over 30 contaminants, including bacteria, para-

sites, microplastics, lead, mercury, chemicals, dirt, sand and cloudiness to improve taste and provide healthier, safer water. Its sleek and sustainable design makes this a stylish gift option, whether you select the BPA-free or glass model.

This is also a gift that gives back in more than one way. Not only does it help reduce single-use plastic waste, but also, for every LifeStraw product purchased, a child in need receives access to safe drinking water for an entire year through the brand’s Give Back program. To shop and learn more, visit lifestraw.com.

Eco-Friendly Fitness

Encourage healthy movement and sustainability with an eKo Mat from Manuduka. These yoga mats are made from biodegradable natural tree rubber, are manufactured with zero waste and are free of toxic chemicals, dyes and phthalates. The brand also carries blocks, cushions, bolsters, straps and apparel made from sustainable and post-consumer recycled materials – basically everything your favorite eco-conscious yogi needs to support their practice.

Fresh Cooking

Fresh herbs add zest and depth to meals and are a chock full of vitamins and nutrients. Unfortunately, storebought herbs don’t stay fresh all that long. By gifting the Indoor Herb Garden Kit from Mountainlily Farm however – which includes sweet basil, sage, dill, chives, cilantro and flat leaf parsley – you can give the home chefs in your life the ability to grow their own constant source of these delicious, healthful ingredients. What’s more, herbs are often sold in wasteful packaging, so an herb kit also helps reduce one’s plastic waste footprint.

This holiday season, give the gift of wellness and help your loved ones live healthy and sustainable lives.