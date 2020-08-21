(StatePoint) – August is National Family Fun Month, and what better way to enjoy the end of summer than by making lasting memories with your loved ones? Whether exploring the great outdoors or making music, families can take the opportunity to spend some time together. Here are a few fun ideas to consider:

• Play ball: Head to a nearby park and play soccer, basketball or baseball. Get competitive by selecting teams in advance and wearing matching colors to show your team spirit.

• Sing-along: Using new technology, you can take your family sing-along to the next level. Using a Casiotone keyboard, download favorite songs, print out the lyrics and have each family member sing a verse or two. You can even connect your phone to the keyboard to play music from your song library.

• Game day: Rainy day? No problem. Let every family member pick a favorite board game and spend the day playing each one.

• Get outdoors: Now is the perfect time to get some fresh air and enjoy your family’s favorite outdoor activity. Finding the nearest ﬁshing hole or picnic spot is easy with a timepiece that can help you navigate the terrain. For example, Pro Trek watches provide quad sensor technology that detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude and temperature, plus an accelerometer for counting steps, all which can support your outdoor adventure.

• Learn a skill: From painting to pickling, there are a range of online classes available that can help your family master a new skill right from the comfort of home. Pick something fun to learn together and get started today.

• Movie night: Create a movie theater in your backyard in an instant with a projector. The LampFree projectors from Casio provide easy set-up and high brightness, making them a good choice for a portable home theater. Just pop the popcorn and get your comfy seating arranged and you will be ready to watch your favorite stars under the stars.

With a range of indoor and outdoor activity ideas, you can make the most of this National Family Fun Month.