THE BLACK FAMILY:

Representation, Identity and Diversity

The Miami Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) along with various community-based organizations, will hold a number of events paying homage to the African American Diaspora, while observing this year’s theme established by the National Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALFH) for 2021. Recognizing that the Black Family has its origins on the African continent while extending across the globe, this year’s theme is: ”The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” (Note: Due to the pandemic, many of this year’s activities have pivoted to a virtual platform).

Sunday, JANUARY 31, 2021 • 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Join us for a “Socially-Distanced” Trunk Town Market featuring a live auction, market, food trucks, Jazz, live painting, and lots more!

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park 4020 Virginia Beach Drive • Miami, FL 33149 (305) 960-4600 | info@virginiakeybeachpark.net

Wednesday, FEBRUARY 3, 2021 • 7 – 9 p.m.

State of Black Miami 2020-One Heritage A virtual event. Presented by the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board.

Join: www.miamidade.live/SOBM Details: www.miamidade.gov/advocacy

Friday, FEBRUARY 5, 2021 • 8 p.m.

Lyric Live Allstar Salute to Betty Wright Complimentary online viewing sponsored by Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater 819 N.W. 2 Avenue • Miami, FL 33136

In-person tickets: www.Lyriclive.eventbrite.com

Saturday, FEBRUARY 6, 2021 • 7 p.m.

“Art & Soul” A Virtual Affair & Fundraiser Featuring a catered option presented by honoree and renown Chef Marcus Samuelson.

Perez Art Museum Miami | www.pamm.org 1103 Biscayne Blvd. • Miami, FL 33132 (786) 345-5674 | bwhitley@pamm.org

Sunday, FEBRUARY 7, 2021 • 1 – 4 p.m.

“When Liberty Burns: The McDufﬁe Riots” Film screening and Unity360 Community Dialogue featuring ﬁlmmaker Dudley Alexis. Details: www.southfloridapoc.org

Sunday, FEBRUARY 7, 2021 • 5 p.m.

4th Annual Super Bowl Watch Party on the Lyric Plaza Due to limited capacity, pre-registration is required. Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater 819 N.W. 2 Avenue • Miami, FL 33136 Free Tickets: Lyricsuperbowlparty.eventbrite.com

Monday, FEBRUARY 8, 2021 • 11:30 a.m.

Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Black History Month Kickoff Featuring unveiling of “The Black Family & The Children Are Our Future” photo exhibit. Curated by MUCE featuring images from Joe Wesley & Creative Soul Photography.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center – Lobby 111 N.W. 1 Street • Miami, FL 33128 (305) 375-4606 | Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov www.miamidade.gov/advocacy

Saturday, FEBRUARY 13, 2021 • 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Brown Girl Economics presents ”A Fashion Bazaar Pop-Up”. Featuring authentic african clothing from Nigeria, accessories, and unique valentine gifts. Face mask and social distancing required. Fancy Loaf Caribbean Bakery and Restaurant 1014 N.E. 215 Street • Miami, FL 33179 Details: Contact Dawn Titus (919) 602-9380

Tuesday, FEBRUARY 16, 2021 • 6 – 7:30 p.m.

”Medical Apartheid and the COVID Vaccine” Panel discussion.

Details: www.southfloridapoc.org

Wednesday, FEBRUARY 17, 2021 • 12 noon – 1 p.m.

”Honoring Gwendolyn Sawyer Cherry, Esq.” A Florida Pioneer Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association & 11th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. RSVP: blackhistorymonthevent@gmail.com Zoom ID: 3588672900 | Password: 3497140

Thursday, FEBRUARY 18, 2021 • 6 – 7 p.m.

One Night in Miami: Historic Overtown Edition (Virtual) An evening of virtual storytelling. Legendary “Towners” have agreed to share stories about their childhood and life in Overtown. (305) 710-2212

Friday, FEBRUARY 19, 2021 • 8 p.m.

GlassHouse Comedy Experience Adults 21+ only. Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater 819 N.W. 2 Avenue • Miami, FL 33136 Tickets: Glasshousecomedy.eventbrite.com

Saturday, FEBRUARY 20, 2021 • 1 – 3 p.m.

“A conversation with noted historian Henry Louis Gates & Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham” (Virtual) Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALFH) Marquee event. Details: www.asalh.org/calendar/marquee

Saturday, FEBRUARY 20, 2021 Annual

“Why I am proud of my heritage as I plan for my future” Essay contest winners. (Virtual) Presented by Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation. Details: Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov www.historichamptonhouse.org

Monday, FEBRUARY 22, 2021 • 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Author and Speaker: Harriet Washington (Virtual) Details: www.southfloridapoc.org

Monday, FEBRUARY 22, 2021 • 7 p.m.

Still Waters Run Deep: The Fight for Beach Access Across America (Virtual)

Details: Click here for Zoom Registration

Thursday, FEBRUARY 25, 2021 • 6:30 p.m.

The Historic Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum will premiere a virtual screening of ”The Story of Chief Clarence Dickson.” Documentary followed by a discussion with the star. (305) 710-2212 | www.historicalblackprecinct.org

Saturday, FEBRUARY 27, 2021 • 6 – 9 p.m.

Critical Race Film Series: “The Hate U Give.” Details: www.southfloridapoc.org

TOURS, EXHIBITS & SPECIAL COMMUNITY EVENTS

FEBRUARY 1 – 28, 2021

Girl Trek Overtown Starting FEBRUARY 20, 2021 (and every third Saturday of the month)

Legacy Historic Overtown Trek presents a 45-minute walk and tour.

(305) 710-2212 | www.girltrek.org

Miami-Dade Public Library presents

Black History Month Virtual Events @ individual branches Check “Calendar of Events” for the month of February and register.

(305) 375-2665 | www.mdpls.org

Hampton Art Lovers @ The Ward Rooming House Dennis Manuel: ”The Eye of AfroPunk” Art Exhibit 249 N.W. 9 Street • Miami, FL 33136

www.hamptonartlovers.com

www.hamptonartlovers.eventbrite.com