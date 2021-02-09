BLACK JOURNALISM FORUM: Florida Atlantic University’s School of Communication and Multimedia Studies’ Critical Conversation Series presents “Shifting the Paradigm: The Importance of Black Newspapers,” on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include Kennedy McKinney, FAU student editor-in-chief of The Paradigm Press; Wilkine Brutus, NPR reporter, as moderator; Russell Motley, Florida Memorial University Communication professor; Tene Croom, president, Tene Croom Communications; C.B. Hanif, South Florida Times editor. Zoom registration required at tinyurl.com/theparadigmpress.

DR. ASANTE ON HISTORY & AFROCENTRICITY: On Thursday, Feb. 4 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. the 50th Annual International African Arts Festival in conjunction with the NY Chapter of the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO) will host a special Black History Month program, entitled The Afrocentric Paradigm. The guest speaker will be the “Father of Afrocentricity,” Dr. Moleﬁ Kete Asante, professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa., architect of the ﬁrst program in the United States offering a Ph.D. in African and African American Studies. Log on to the program at iaafestival.org.

“BLACK HISTORY, BLACK FUTURE” FINE ART EXHIBIT: History Fort Lauderdale is featuring works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement (AP) students through Feb. 28. The exhibit curated by instructor Celestin Joseph represents a contemporary view of Black History from the perspective of students at the school that was instrumental in overturning segregation laws in the City of Fort Lauderdale 50 years ago. The exhibit will be open to the public at the New River Inn building of History Fort Lauderdale and accessible on History Fort Lauderdale’s YouTube channel. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

ARSHT CENTER CELEBRATIONS VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON: The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) virtual lineup commemorating Black History Month includes the second-annual Heritage Festival and ﬁnal installment of The Heritage Project Online Salon Series: The Business of Show. In-person performances include New Orleans jazz legends Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Florida-based R&B and soul artist Keba & The Usual Suspects. In-person events at the Arsht Center will be socially distanced and conducted according to CDC and local health guidelines. Guests can expect touchless digital ticketing, wellness screenings and temperature checks prior to entry, face coverings (over the mouth and nose) required for all attendees, and light bites and beverages for purchase, delivered directly to your seat. Seating for in-person performances is purchased by the table with limited capacity of up to four guests. Visit arshtcenter.org.

YOUTH FASHION DESIGNERS LAUNCH COLLECTION: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) Social Justice Collection formal release took place during the live-streamed event “Reimagining Black Wall Street” on Feb. 1. The Reimagine Black Wall Street Collection is available online at detroitisthenewblack.com.

CONVERSATIONS ON EQUITY: The Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates Black History Month hosting Nancy Metayer, MPH, Coral Springs city commissioner, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m. visit browardcounty-blackchamberofcommerce.com