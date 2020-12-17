(StatePoint) – Unfortunately, many Americans will be unable to celebrate the holidays with their extended family and friends in person this year, making it all the more important to boost holiday cheer at home. Here are few festive ideas for getting into the holiday spirit during this socially distant season.

• Don’t skip out on the decorations: You may not be hosting any houseguests, gatherings or big meals, but this shouldn’t be the year to skip out on the fullscale decorating you typically enjoy. Lights, trees, garlands, stockings and wreaths can evoke favorite memories of past seasons and invite hope for future ones all season long. You can even set up a video conference to enjoy the camaraderie of decorating with far-off loved ones.

• Deck the halls with music. Add a digital piano to your holiday-scape to help elevate the mood with Christmas carols and other seasonal tunes. Consider Casio’s line of PX-S console digital pianos, which have a striking design that ﬁt any room, décor and mood. A glossy top panel and unibody case evoke a luxurious acoustic grand in a sleek case that’s barely larger than the keys themselves. Integrated Bluetooth audio lets you connect your device wirelessly to the musical keyboard, so you can play all your favorite holiday music through its powerful stereo ampliﬁcation system.

• Add favorite aromas: Now that you have the sights and sounds of the season covered, don’t forget its delicious scents.

Your nose will know the holidays have arrived when you bake that ﬁrst batch of gingerbread cookies or light candles in scents like evergreen and peppermint. You can even try simmering a pot of water and add aromatic ingredients to it such as cloves, cinnamon sticks and rosemary.

• Send season’s greetings: Set aside an afternoon to compose and send holiday cards. This end-of-year tradition allows you to reconnect with the people you care about most and can help lend the season a touch of normalcy.

While you may not be making your usual visit to relatives or throwing your annual bash, there are many creative ways to make the most of the season and create happy memories for years to come.