By ANGEL BOSCH-DE LEON

The Dade County Medical Association (DCMA) Board of Directors recently announced that Dr. Barbara Montford is the new president of the association.

Dr. Montford is the first African American female to serve as president of this legendary institution. The immediate past president Dr. Ravelo expressed his confidence in Dr. Montford’s election to the presidency of the DCMA, telling the audience at the presidential installation that she will take the association to the next level.

“She will continue building the dream that DCMA has pursued for years,” Dr. Ravelo said.

During her inauguration speech, Dr. Montford shared her plans for her time in office. Among her goals is the increased representation of African American and Haitian-American medical communities in the DCMA, as well as enhancing and promoting the participation of women doctors in the different activities throughout the year.

Her three projects for the presidential year are a social project such as the Trayvon Martin Foundation, a medical staff manual and a pilot program for mutual membership in mutual associates. Her main goal is to lead a more diverse, inclusive, and representative association of physicians for Miami-Dade County.

Dr. Montford, a well-recognized urologist at North Shore Medical Center, expressed her passion to serve her family and her values. At the end of her presentation she expressed her appreciation and explained her motivation to serve as president of DCMA.

“I am, like all of us, a child of God. I have been put on this earth to serve God and magnify his name,” she said.

Finally, Dr. Montford thanked all the supporters of the event including: The Doctors Company, University of Miami, Florida Blue, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Ross University as well as her colleagues and all of the attendees. She also thanked her executive committee as well as the board members for accepting the challenge of taking the DCMA to another level within organized medicine.

The DCMA is the organization of choice for physicians who advocate for patients and for the quality and sustainability of the practice of medicine. Its mission is to support its members in all aspects of the practice of medicine; to serve physicians and their patients by establishing and promoting ethical, educational, and clinical standards for the medical profession, and to advocate the highest principle of all, the integrity of the patient/physician relationship.