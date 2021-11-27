POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Delegation which includes local state representatives and state senators hosted “Delegation Build Day” at a Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach on Saturday, Nov. 13 in support of Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s leadership in workforce housing.

This initiative had delegates working side-by-side with future homeowners and volunteers to build homes in what is billed as the largest affordable single family home development in Broward County’s history.

Delegates who participated included Michael Gottlieb, chair of the delegation along with other representatives such as Chip LaMarca, Robin Bartleman, and Anika Omphroy.

“Broward County is a highly desirable place to live and because of that we are plagued with a shortage of housing,” said Gottlieb.

“Habitat Broward has been a leader for years in addressing the affordable housing challenge and we felt this was a great opportunity for the Delegation to support their efforts.”

“Members of the Broward Delegation came today to dig in, get dirty and help lift up families working hard to earn the economic empowerment that comes with homeownership,” said Thor Barraclough, Habitat Broward Chief Program Ofﬁcer.

“We thank them for their hard work and support of this cause.”

Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home ﬁnancing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership.

For other information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward call 954-396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org.