Staff Report

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Effective, April 13, Florida Memorial University began serving as a designated, state-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site for the campus and local community, operational from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The FMU site, located on the south side of the Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts, will be managed by the World Safe First Organization, a state-authorized provider. As of now, appointments are not required, and the Moderna vaccine is available on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis to individuals 18 and older.

Here are some helpful tips for visiting FMU’s vaccination site:

• Do not come for a vaccine if you are not feeling well or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

• Bring your driver’s license or some form of identiﬁcation.

• Wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing guidelines while you wait.

• If you are pregnant, follow your doctor’s recommendation for whether to get the vaccine.

• After your ﬁrst dose of the vaccine, a card will be given to you with the date to return for the second dose.

Encourage family and friends to get vaccinated.