Staff Report

(Black PR Wire) – The Black Muslim Girl Fly Film Festival (BMGFly Fest), an inclusive and authentic celebration of Black Muslim women and Black women’s stories in TV/ ﬁlm, has announced the lineup of ﬁlms for the 2020 program themed Freedom, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Since its launch, the event has been a platform dedicated to both established and emerging Black Muslim women ﬁlmmakers and creative talent, exploring diverse and underrepresented stories of the African diaspora across ﬁlm, TV and digital platforms.

The festival will be presented virtually, in partnership with ﬁlm-centric crowdfunding and SVOD platform, Seed & Spark. Tickets are available at SeedandSpark.com/BMGFlyFest with day passes for $36.

The lineup of features, short ﬁlms and episodic works include:

• “Embracing Islam: Ashley’s Story,” directed by Naila Haider (short documentary)

• “Love Supreme,” directed by Preacher Moss & Mustafa Davis (feature)

• “The Trap” Series,” directed by Nia Malika Dixon (web series)

• “tender,” directed by Felicia Pride (short narrative)

• “Henna,” directed by Hanaan Louis (short narrative)

• “The Beginning of the End,” directed by David J. Hamilton III (experimental short narrative)

• “Muslim Sheroes of Minnesota: Labor Organizer Nimo Omar,” directed by Ariel Tilson (short documentary)

• “Love in Submission,” directed by Lande Yoosuf (short narrative) Award-winning entertainment branding executive, writer and ﬁlmmaker Thembisa MShaka will keynote the event.

The “Black Muslim Narratives Matter” panel will be moderated by actress/musician Janina Gavankar and BMGFly Festival founder Nia Malika Dixon.

Film industry professionals tapped to participate in the panel include producer/actress Amatus Karim-Ali; award winning writer/director Nijla Mu’min (JINN); writer/director Qasim Basir (MOOZLUM); ﬁlmmaker/activist Sultan Sharrief; and ﬁlmmaker Malikah A. Shabazz.

This year’s judge panel includes TV/Film producer Efﬁe T. Brown (“Dear White People”), award-winning actor/producer Fanshen Cox (Pearl Street Films); producer/director Quan LateefHill (Black Girls Rock!); and actor Hisham Tawﬁq (NBC’s "The Blacklist”).

Singer/songwriter Amira Unplugged is also tapped to perform in the program and writer/director Nijla Mu’min (JINN) will receive the 2020 Harmon-Dixon Trailblazer Award.

Award-winning ﬁlmmaker Dixon said she launched the BMGFly Fest as an inclusive platform to expand cinematic narratives of Black women and highlight untold stories of Black Muslim women across the globe.

“We know that stories told through ﬁlm and TV both have a unique ability to scale empathy, deepen understanding and connect hearts and minds,” said Dixon of the fest’s efforts to demystify ideas about Black Muslim culture.

“Since our voices are not included in mainstream cinematic narratives, the Black Muslim Girl Fly Film Festival exists as our means of harnessing our full creative freedom. We are creating a platform for Black Muslim creatives to connect, share and celebrate our stories with audiences worldwide.”

Connect with the BMGFly Film Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BMGFlyFest #BMGFlyFest.