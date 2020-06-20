Columbus, Ohio (Black PR Wire) – “Keys to Black Wealth Virtual Summit” invites you to join in as they kick off their ﬁrst-ever virtual summit to celebrate Juneteenth – also known as “Freedom Day” – to commemorate the emancipation of slavery which took place June 19, 1865.

The three-day virtual summit June 1921, created by Keys to Black Wealth cofounders David DeBerry II, Brandy N. Avery, Lemar Pughsley, and Frank Cage, will feature culturally and socially impactful entrepreneurs of a generation.

The keynote speakers are artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor Master P, Romeo Miller, Shaun Ross, Ray J, Willie Norwood, LisaRaye McCoy, Omarosa, DJ Dimepiece and more than 30 additional individuals from various industries.

The speakers will provide the keys to closing the racial wealth gap and creating generational wealth. In light of the recent racial pandemic, the summit comes at a time to support the black community in understanding the importance of wealth building.

This power-packed weekend of lifechanging information features speed networking, a virtual expo, group sessions, workshops and a virtual party. Attendees will enjoy topics such as real estate, digital assets, social media marketing, credit leveraging, investments, raising capital, policy and law, business ownership and more.

“A lot of times ﬁnancial education can seem boring,” the co-founders stated, “so we wanted to spice it up a little bit and bring what we call an ‘edutainment’ concept so people can have a good time but they can learn at the same time. As black people, we have long term problems that we’ve been battling as a community for so long. We’re still trying to ﬁght through some of those stigmas that we’ve been ﬁghting dating all the way back through slavery. So we need to have these conversations because they’re important for our future sustainability.”

This is the collective’s ﬁrst global virtual event with tens of thousands of expected attendees and the opportunity to #BuyBlack from a number of different black-owned businesses.

Tickets to this virtual summit start at $30. Although this is the ﬁrst virtual summit, the co-founders of Keys To Black Wealth have had successful events since their inception and look forward to growing their digital footprint.

For a full list of speakers and to purchase tickets, visit keystoblackwealthsummit.com or email Candice Nicole at candice@thepurpointgroup.com.