Denver, Colo. (Black PR Wire) – The ongoing debate between permed and natural hair in the Black women community has left many Black women and girls questioning the very crowns on their heads. To perm or not to perm?

That is the question Kendolyn faces as the main character of “Empress of Coils.” The book for young readers about selfreflection, conﬁdence and pride is by ﬁrst-time author Lynn Graham. is available for preorders on Kindle today for $3.99. Available now in paperback and hardcover on Amazon.

“The book is powerful,” said E. Danielle Butler, CEO, EvyDani Books, LLC. “Not only is Kendolyn surrounded by a community of people encouraging her, she realizes she has the support of historic queens behind her. That’s what we need for ourselves as women and the children that we are responsible for stewarding.” Kendolyn is a typical 10-year-old preteen who everything about herself, except her hair. She convinces her mother, a hair stylist, to perm her hair. Although her mother agrees, it’s under one circumstance. She must read a book of her mother’s choice.

Kendolyn agrees, but puts little effort into reading the book. Choosing to veg out in front of the TV instead. Kendolyn carelessly tosses the book only to quickly learn it wasn’t your ordinary book. What she found inside took her on an unforgettable journey into knowledge, self-discovery, history and selfawareness.

“We’ve all had days when we don’t know what to do with our hair,” said Graham, entrepreneur, businesswoman and a mother. “However, for little Black girls, these moments are more than everyday frustration. Wearing your hair straight or in its natural curly state is a question that taps into their self-esteem and self-conﬁdence.

“The main character of “Empress of Coils” looks just like them. The book tells a story that they can relate to from start to ﬁnish. It also creates opportunities for Black girls and women to talk about hair and the importance of the crowns on their heads.”

“Empress of Coils” is available for preorder today on Kindle for $3.99. Those who preorder the book can email a copy of their receipt and mailing address to support@theclickurban.com to receive a custom made bookmark. Find the book, available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle on major online retailers like Amazon, and Barnes and Noble, or visit empressofcoils.com.