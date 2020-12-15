POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is presenting the 3rd Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival, showcasing the best local and national spoken word artists and writers, Dec. 10-12.

While poets will be competing live at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center due to COVID19, the festival will be livestreamed to the public.

Participation plans include: Poetry Package for $10, Workshop Package for $15 and Festival Pass for $20. For tickets, registration and details, visit pompanobeacharts.org/e xit36.

PREMIERE POETS “Since a spoken word artist, Brandon Leake, won America’s Got Talent in October, there has been an expanding interest in this highly competitive and visually aesthetic artform,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs director.

“That is why we are so proud that the Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival offers opportunities for workshops and artist talks, in addition to featuring the country’s premiere poets, who will dazzle audiences with their amazing word play as they battle it out for the top prizes.”

The ﬁrst prize winner will receive $2,500, second prize is $1,500 and third prize is $1,000. The prizes are underwritten by the Pompano Beach Arts Foundation, Inc.

This year’s competitors include Alex Tha Great from Dallas, Texas; Meccamorphosis from Baltimore, Md.; Ed Mabrey from Los Angeles, Calif.; Ninel Ninel from Atlanta, Ga.; Jahman Hill from Birmingham, Ala.; Lady Brion from Baltimore; Ephraim Nehemiah from Baltimore; Aleathia "GG" Dupree from Orlando, Fla.; Blacqwildflowr from Tampa, Fla.; Jonkel from Miami, Fla.; Charles Hines from Tampa; Jazzmen Victoria from Dallas; Alex Lu from Los Angeles; Ed Figures from Orlando; and Byrd from Pompano Beach.

Last year’s winners, Jahman Hill, Lady Brion and Jonkel, are all returning to defend their titles.

Festival Coordinator Sharonda “Eccentrich” Richardson is the 14th-ranked female poet in the world, an honor she received during the Women of the World Poetry Slam. “Eccentrich” was born and raised in Pompano Beach, is the winner of a Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Award recognizing outstanding creativity, and has graced the stages of over 45 venues from Florida to California.

DADA TEAM

Richardson is a member of the celebrated spoken word team Dada, which ﬁnished ﬁrst in the nation during the 2017 National Poetry Slam. Her poetry is also featured on Button Poetry, an acclaimed platform committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for performance poetry.

“I am very proud of how this festival has grown, and despite COVID-19, we have an incredible lineup of spoken word artists who are arriving from all over the country to participate in this festival, which grows in prestige each year,” said Richardson.

“We hope every poet’s hometown friends and family reserves a spot to experience all the inspiring performances and dynamic events scheduled.”