CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – There are many peaceful ways to get your message across in protest: Marches, sit-ins, taking a knee. Tamara Williams, an assistant professor of dance at UNC Charlotte, uses dance.

She co-founded Dancing for Justice, which she described as “a method of calling attention to injustices.” ”It’s basically putting the body out in the street and saying: `We are here. We want equal rights. We want equal opportunity.”’