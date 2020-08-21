(Black PR Wire) – A job that requires you to sit all day can be a detriment to your health. If you work in an ofﬁce setting you’ll know what I’m talking about. Along with sitting all day, you’re probably snacking on everything in the break room to keep your mind focused on completing those eight hours of chaos. It’s about time we break those prolonged periods of sitting on your seat cushion because your next stop could be the casket.

A new study found that one hour of even the simplest of physical activities with the lowest levels of rigor can alleviate your risk of developing illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The study showed that people who sat for eight hours or more each day and had little to no active movements were 59% more likely to die. All of that from sitting in a chair? Yes, your life depends on getting regular exercise, so we called in an expert to help us out with our wellness goals.

Sharita Jennings is a certiﬁed group ﬁtness instructor with a passion for helping our people stay out of the doctor’s ofﬁce by encouraging them to stay in the gym. The wonderful thing about the workouts she’s sent is that it doesn’t require a gym membership. Enjoy Sharita’s #GETFITLIKETHAT home workout routine guaranteed to keep your blood flowing and your life signs vital.

60-minute circuit

This circuit training workout will keep your heart pumping with a mix of cardio and strength exercises. The key is to move quickly from move to move nonstop for 5 minutes. If you need modiﬁcations, simply complete the moves without jumping or perform squats and lunges halfway if you cannot get your legs parallel to the floor just yet. Choose weights that will challenge you, but keep in mind that performing the exercises without weights will still be effective. Work out with a friend and see who can complete the most rounds in each circuit!

Equipment needed

• umbbells (5 – 20 pounds)

• Yoga mat

Food

• Food is very important too. We’ll get into the food you should eat Directions

Complete as many rounds of each circuit (three circuits) as you can for 5 minutes with no rest between moves. Rest 90 seconds between circuits. If your form begins to falter, remove weights and keep going!

10 minute warmup

• Jog – 30 seconds

• Squats – 30 seconds

• Jog – 30 seconds

• Pushups – 30 seconds

• Jog – 30 seconds

• Situps – 30 seconds

• Jog – 30 seconds

• Alternating forward lunge – 30 seconds Repeat 1x

Circuit 1: (5 minutes)

Squat Press 10 reps

Hold dumbbells in each hand, resting weight over each shoulder. Squat down so that knees form a 90degree angle, keep weight in the heels. Press through the heels to stand up straight.

Then extend arms straight up overhead. Repeat.

Mountain Climber 10 reps

Start in a plank, jump right foot toward right hand, keeping hips square. Quickly jump left foot forward to complete one repetition.

Don’t let hips go too high and keep hands directly under the shoulders.

Superman 10 reps

Lie on stomach, keeping ab muscles tight.

Extend arms and legs straight from body.

Lift chest up off the floor while lifting legs up.

Hold for 2 seconds, then repeat. Think about squeezing through the glutes and tightening the abs.

Russian Twist 10 reps

Sit on floor, resting feet flat on the floor and keeping the spine long. Holding one dumbbell with both hands, rotate upper body to right.

Return to the center, then rotate to the left to complete one repetition Rest: 90 seconds Circuit 2: (5 minutes) Single Leg Glute Bridge 5 reps each leg

Lie on back with knees bent and feet resting on the floor.

Lift the right foot towards the ceiling, flexing the foot so that heel is facing the ceiling.

Pressing through the left heel, lift hips high off the floor.

Think about stamping your foot print on the ceiling.

Return to start. Switch legs after 10 reps.

Weighted Situp 10 reps

Lie on back with knees bent and feet resting on the floor.

Hold one weight between both hands at

the chest.

Sit up to bring chest towards the knees. While sitting up, extend the arms overhead reaching towards the ceiling. Return to floor and repeat.

Walking Lunges 10 reps

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand tall with feet together.

Step right foot forward and lower the body into a lunge.

Both legs should bend at 90 degree angles.

Step left foot to meet the right foot. Start again by stepping the left foot forward and lowering body into a lunge.

Try this without weights ﬁrst to get the balance just right.

Each lunge is one repetition. For a modiﬁcation, complete 10 squats instead.

Vertical hops 10 reps

Stand up, facing a wall.

Jump up quickly and reach arms up to touch wall at the highest spot possible. Quickly repeat for 10 reps (or double if you move very quickly). Rest: 90 seconds Circuit 3: (5 minutes) Burpees 10 reps

Stand up tall.

Reach hand towards floor and jump (or step) feet back until you are in a plank. Lower the chest to the ground. Return to a plank and jump feet towards hands.

Jump for one hop to complete one repetition.

Leg lifts 10 reps

Lie on back with both legs extended straight out on floor.

Keep hands under your lower back for support.

Lift legs up until the hips are off of the floor.

Lower legs back to start but try not to let feet touch the ground. Repeat.

Plank jacks 10 reps

Begin in a plank with feet together. Hop feet to open in a “V” shape. Hop feet back together to complete one repetition.

Alternating Side Kicks 10 reps total

Stand tall with knees slightly bent. Kick right foot to the right, focusing on driving the heel away from the body. Try to keep the leg at hip level. Return to start. Repeat on opposite leg. Rest: 90 seconds

Repeat each circuit 1 time!

10-minute cool-down

Complete your favorite stretches, taking deep breaths. Be sure to stretch arms and legs.

Food

In addition to this one workout, food also plays a key role.

Two things to consider are counting calories and 2 drinking water Count Calories

It may sound like a no-brainer, but counting calories is one of the easiest and most effective ways to start losing weight fast.

Weight loss occurs when you use more calories than you take in, either by reducing your intake or increasing your physical activity.

Keeping track of your calorie intake can increase your awareness of what you’re putting on your plate, giving you the knowledge you need to make healthier choices.

If you don’t like writing everything down like me, try tracking your calorie intake by using an app or an online food journal.

Drink More Water

By simply adding more water to your daily routine, you are setting your body up for success.

Research shows that water may enhance weight loss by bumping up metabolism, temporarily increasing the calories your body burns after eating.

If you’re a juice, soda or flavored drink kind of person, start off slow by adding half water to those drinks for the first two weeks and then even more water for the next two. The next thing you know you’ll be drinking way more water than you ever thought.

For best results, drink at least 34-68 fluid ounces (1-2 liters) of water per day to maximize weight loss.