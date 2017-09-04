StatePoint

Whatever your outdoor athletic passions are, the fall season is an ideal time of year to get out and enjoy them. However, the pleasant weather and fresh air may have you pushing new boundaries and venturing farther than ever. Whether you are hiking a trail or training for a fall marathon, this great gear can help you before, during and after your next big activity.

Before You Go

You are likely well-versed in the need for sunscreen and bug spray to prevent burns and itch. But there is one more essential skin care item that all endurance athletes should have and apply before their next long run or hike: chafing and blister prevention products. While there are many name brand glides and gels on the market, a thin layer of petroleum jelly applied to areas prone to this irritation often works just as well.

While You’re There

Just because you’re off the beaten path doesn’t mean you want to be off the grid. Stay connected wherever your journey takes you. A timepiece is often the best choice for active outdoor adventures, since it keeps one’s hands free. Consider the WSD-F20 Protek smart outdoor watch from Casio, which features low power consumption GPS and location memory that can help you map your course and stay on track even when you’re offline. Its rugged build and water resistance makes it a good choice for the outdoors, while its functions like altimeter, barometer, thermometer and compass can help keep you informed.

When You Get Home

The benefits of a foam roller are numerous, and no fall athlete should be without this simple tool. After a long workout, hike or training session, use a foam roller to help reduce muscle tightness and recover faster, so you can get back to your favorite activities sooner. While there are a range of varieties available in sporting goods stores, most foam rollers are affordable and durable, making them a great investment for athletes of all levels.

This fall, get geared up properly to make the most of all your athletic endeavors.