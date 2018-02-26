StatePoint

Sometimes the smallest changes to your daily habits can have the biggest impact on your wellness. With that in mind, here are a few easy ways you can change your routine for a better you.

Sit Less

Does your job require you to sit still most of the day? Even if you work out regularly, an otherwise sedentary lifestyle can be bad for your health. Be sure to get up throughout the day in order to stretch and walk around. It only takes a minute to reap the benefits, so don’t skip these breaks. Consider installing an app on your phone to remind you at periodic intervals when it’s time to move, and if possible, alter your workstation to make it easier to assist in this effort. Standing desks, treadmill desks and even biking desks can keep you active throughout the day.

Rethink Brushing

Good oral health includes taking great care of your gums — and research shows that harmful bacteria and plaque that lurk below the gum line can have a big impact.

“A healthy mouth needs healthy gums, and even diligent brushing may not remove all harmful plaque,” said Sarah Thiel, RDH. “Toothpaste that goes below the gum line to destroy plaque bacteria in the mouth is a great addition to your brushing routine. Because if you’re not taking care of your gums, you’re not taking care of you.”

Consider switching to a toothpaste specifically developed to improve gum health, like Crest Gum Detoxify, which uses Activated Foam Technology to seek out harmful bacteria in hard to reach places in order to neutralize it, even below the gum line. More information can be found at Crest.com.

Spice it Up

If you rely on fat and sugar for the bulk of flavor in your cooking, consider improving your seasoning routines for more nutritional meals. Reduce your reliance on these ingredients without getting bored by adding healthier boosts of flavor to dishes. Chop fresh herbs onto your pasta or salad, add spices to your stew, include garlic, ginger and even hot peppers in your stir-fry.

Drink More Water

What are you drinking during the day? If the answer is juice and soda, consider replacing at least some of that with water. Water doesn’t have to be flavorless. Infuse your water bottle or pitcher with your favorite fruits, vegetables and herbs. From cucumber and strawberry slices to watermelon and mint, you can have fun while hydrating, without resorting to high calorie beverages that offer little or no nutritional value.

Focusing on sweeping lifestyle changes can leave anyone feeling overwhelmed. For lasting and meaningful impacts on your health and wellness, find small tweaks that you can make to your daily routine.