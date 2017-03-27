PHOTO SOURCE: (c) yarkovoy – Fotolia.com

StatePoint

The journey to parenthood is not always easy. For some, it is definitely a harder process. But there are many natural steps you can take to boost your fertility, say experts.

“From living a healthy lifestyle to addressing hormonal imbalances with herbal supplements, there are many natural ways to promote conception,” says Yuchan Zhong, founder of BioTerra Herbs, a maker of herbal supplements.

Green offers the following tips.

• Eat well. Eating well may sound easy, but it can be difficult to maintain, as it takes discipline to eat correctly every day, especially when you have a specific goal in mind, such as conceiving. Get a wide range of nutrient-filled foods, including protein, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and iron. Both men and women should focus on organic produce, and avoid those that contain pesticides.

• Stay away from alcohol and cigarettes. Doing so will help promote a healthy fertility process and a strong body.

• Maintain a healthy weight by getting plenty of exercise, as excess body fat may disrupt ovulation. Consult your doctor about a proper workout routine prior to conception.

• Consider herbal supplements that directly address the causes of any hormonal imbalances that might reduce one’s ability to conceive. For example, those from Bioterra are designed with the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine in mind, which holds that the deficiencies of the body’s main detoxifying organs, the kidneys, liver, and blood, are at the root of female infertility. They promise to increase the overall function of the kidney, spleen and liver, nourishing qi and promoting healthy blood quality and circulation. This formula, which includes such Chinese herbs as Chinese Peony, Astragalus and Epimedium, focuses on creating a balanced, strong and healthy environment to promote conception. Consult with your doctor to determine if you can take these supplements safely. For more information, visit bioterraherbs.com.

• Among all of life’s many responsibilities, and even just the desire to conceive, you may find yourself stressed, but it’s important to reduce stress as much as possible. Take opportunities to relax with a cup of tea, a warm bath, or a yoga class.

If you are trying to conceive, start by making healthy lifestyle choices that promote fertility.