Staff Report Áine Cain

As of September 2, 2018, Costco ran 762 warehouses around the world …

… and boasted locations in 11 countries. Costco assigns special significance to its US and Canadian operations, revealing that those two regions “comprised 87% and 83% of net sales and operating income in 2018.”

When it comes to overall financial significance, California is king in Costco’s eyes. The retailer reported that its California operations generated 30% of its US net sales in 2018.

The average Costco sprawls across 145,000 square feet, although the retailer estimates that its newer warehouses are “slightly larger.”

All together, Costco offered shoppers “110.7 million square feet of operating floor space” around the globe in fiscal 2018 …

… including 77.5 million square feet in the US …

… and 13.9 million in Canada.

Costco also ran 567 gas stations around the world by the close of 2018.

When it comes to member satisfaction, Costco US boasts a 90% membership renewal rate, while Canada’s rate held at 88% in 2018.

In 2018, Costco employed a labor force of 245,000 full-time and part-time workers.

CEO and president Craig Jelinek helms Costco. While he was first appointed CEO in 2012, Jelinek has worked as an executive officer at the company since 1995.