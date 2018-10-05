MIRAMAR, Fla.— One week only. Fans and fans-to-be of Africa Umoja have a limited opportunity to catch the company as it celebrates its 20 Years of Freedom and Democracy Tour, a dazzling and jubilant celebration of the history of indigenous South Africa music and dance that has been playing to standing ovations in over 50 countries across the globe. The group kicked off its one-week South Florida engagement on Sept. 28, with shows running through Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center Theater.

Created by Todd Twala and Thembi Nyandeni, directed by South African Executive Director Joe Theron and presented by International Arts Foundation New Orleans, Ernest Kelly, president and USA Executive Producer, Africa Umoja presents 32 of South Africa’s most versatile and dynamic young singers, dancers and drummers.

“Africa Umoja is a world-class theater experience with tremendous cultural value,” said Ernest Kelly, executive producer of the tour. “The music, song, dance, drummers and musicians are inspiring and unifying, especially during this time in America, the message and spirit of Africa Umoja feels terribly important.”

Fueled by history and drawn from the myriad cultures that compose their rural worlds, the shows will include traditional love songs, lullabies, and internationally acclaimed choreography that uses passionate song and dance to tell the moving story of love and community that black South Africans survived.

Presented by the International Arts Foundation of New Orleans along with the 5,000 Kids Educational Arts Initiative, the Africa Umoja tour seeks to educate young people about the historical influences of South Africa, the legacy of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s arts and culture.

“Africa Umoja is the story of the music of South Africa and its people which began pre-Apartheid prior to any settlers arriving in South Africa,” declares Theron. “Through the years, the music continued to evolve right up to our current “Kwaito,” the equivalent of American hip hop in its culture, fashion and expression that is the dynamic club climate of South Africa today. From then until now, they continue to be the heart of our story.”

Experience the show at the Miramar Cultural Center Theater located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida. Performances run through Oct. 7 with weekend matinees. Tickets are $62, $77, $89.50.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or Miramar Cultural Arts Center Theater Box Office at 954- 602-4500.