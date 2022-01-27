Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward County Library’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) marks its 20th anniversary with a rededication celebration and the opening of a new exhibit, Collectors’ Duet: The Lifelong Librarianship of Vivian D. Hewitt and Dorothy Porter Wesley, at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282. The event is free and registration is required.

The Vicennial of Black Excellence will commence during Black History Month with a Rededication Celebration connecting AARLCC supporters, past and future. The evening will include music and entertainment to honor the achievement of visionary and former Broward County Library Director Samuel F. Morrison, whose dream and years of hard work made AARLCC a reality on October 26, 2002.

AARLCC will also present the opening of a new exhibit, Collectors’ Duet: The Lifelong Librarianship of Vivian D. Hewitt and Dorothy Porter Wesley, which showcases the career triumphs of two pioneering Black librarians through their writings, photographs, and art collections highlighting the African diaspora.