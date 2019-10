PHOTO COURTESY OF SOURCIFY.COM

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shoe brand Allbirds plans to more than double its store count next year, hoping to reach shoppers who want to touch and try on its wool shoes. The company says it plans to open 20 stores in 2020, bringing its number of stores to about 35 by the end of the year. Its store expansion will bring it to cities it’s never been before, including Atlanta, Dallas and Denver.