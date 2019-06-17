MIAMI, Fla. – The Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee will host its annual “Community Pillars” awards and scholarship presentation on Saturday, June 29 at the Miami Shores Country Club, 10000 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores.

The recognition and scholarships will be given during a brunch/reception beginning at 11:45 a.m., along with a silent auction. Tickets are $45 per person and available by emailing Retha Boone-Fye or calling 305-375-4606.

This year’s Corporate Pillar is Macy’s Aventura, and the Community Pillars are: Attorney Erica Wright, Office of Legal Affairs, Miami-Dade College The Rev. Kenneth McGhee, Greater Harvest Church, Miami

The Rev. Dr. Arthur Jackson, (Antioch of Miami Gardens)

Rasha Cameau, North Miami CRA Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, executive director, HEAR Congo

Melonie Burke, Community Affairs Liaison for Commissioner Jean Monestime Pastor Victor Hickson Sr., Full Deliverance Baptist Church, Florida City The honorees were selected for their support of programs or businesses which positively impact the community and have a deep commitment to public service.

The Black Heritage Planning Committee is also awarding scholarships to several “Young Pillars” – students who are enrolled in a postsecondary institution and were involved in various civic activities throughout high school.The Young Pillar Scholarship recipients for this year are: Deja Rambeau, North Miami Senior High, Miami Dade College (Medical) Tyra Gardner, Miami Northwestern, APRI Scholarship, Alabama A&M (Medical)

Wellon Mason, Miami Northwestern, APRI Scholarship, Johnson & Wales (Culinary Arts) Myquantazia Melton, Miami Northwestern, APRI Scholarship, Johnson & Wales (Medical) Jewel Walden, American University, Washington, D.C., (Environmental Science) Jhordyn Payton, American Senior High, Broward Community College, (Biology) Kerrington Freeman, Barbara Goleman Senior High, Florida A&M-Journalism Jeremiah Williams, Miami-Dade College

Matthew Render, Miami Norland, Wittenberg University, Sports Management Crystal Forbes, Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High, Albany State

“Most of our Young Pillars have overcome hardships in their young lives, but still found time to serve their community,” said Edgar Wright, chair of the BAAB’s Heritage Planning Committee.

“This year’s Community Pillars reflect the deep passion that these individuals have for our community, and because of them, Miami-Dade County is a better place in which to live.”

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Black Hospitality Initiative BHI) Scholarship will join the event on behalf of three students who will be recognized with Hospitality Management scholarships from Florida International University: Widni Pinchinat Yvonne Ducatel Dave Bordes

For other information subscribe to the Office of Community Advocacy YouTube channel or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.