High school students ages 13-19 are invited to apply for Disney’s Dreamers Academy. PHOTO COURTESY OF BLACK PR WIRE

Black PR Wire

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – High school students nationwide can now apply at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com to be among 100 selected to participate in the 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE, the innovative, outside-the-classroom mentoring program that takes place in March at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

For over a decade, Disney Dreamers Academy has helped to inspire young minds from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for the future.

Each year, students participate in hands-on, immersive career workshops, ranging from animation to zoology. Each participant learns important skills, such as communication techniques, leadership qualities and networking strategies – and is inspired by celebrity speakers and special guests who share their stories and provide insight on how to achieve success and dream big.

The program has produced many success stories, inspiring students to become authors, nurses, pilots, doctors, journalists and engineers following the three-day all-expenses-paid experience at Walt Disney World Resort where the theme parks become vibrant ‘classrooms’ leading to career discoveries and fun memories to cherish for a lifetime.

“After 10 years and over 1,000 Disney Dreamer alumni, we’re excited to begin the next decade of Disney Dreamers Academy,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World vice president of commercial management resorts and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We are excited about the many success stories as this program continues to cultivate and inspire the minds of young high school students from across the nation to follow their dreams and accomplish their goals. By applying for Disney Dreamers Academy, future leaders of this country are taking a step toward an experience that can change their lives.”

Program applicants must answer essay questions about their personal journeys and dreams for the future. Students are selected based on a combination of attributes including: strong character, a positive attitude and determination to achieve their dreams. Selected applicants, along with a parent or guardian, will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19, through Oct. 31. A distinguished panel of leaders will evaluate the applications and selected participants will be announced in early 2018.

For more information regarding applications, interested students can visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com or learn more about the program on Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy or Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy.