MIAMI – For parents looking for fun and informative camping options for their children, Miami Dade College’s (MDC) summer camps offer youth the opportunity to create animation, learn CSI techniques and about entrepreneurship and more. Open to kids, tweens and teens, the camps will be available at MDC campuses.

Students can participate in Teen Entrepreneurship, Young Architects, Technology, Kids & Teens College, as well as the popular Wild Things Happen camp, traditional summer camp where children participate in field trips, sports, reading, games, and more.

Some of MDC’s Summer Camps include: North Campus

11380 N.W. 27th Ave

Miami, FL 33167

Tel. 305-237-1019

CSI (Ages 13-17) – $250

Campers will learn how to evaluate a crime scene and how to collect, package, and process evidence and projectile motion, while working with faculty from the School of Justice. Students will gain knowledge about the legal system, including a courtroom experience.

STEM Camp: Robotics, Coding, and Drones (Ages 14-18) – Free Campers will learn the principles of coding, Vex Robotics, basic physics, and drone programming and flying. Lunch and snacks included. Limited to 50 students. For application, please contact Patricia Beck at nced@mdc.edu