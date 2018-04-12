PHOTO Jeremy Augustin and Gisla Bush, committee members of FATHERS MIA.

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida non-profit organization has as its mission bridging the gap between fathers and their children. In addition to providing information and resources to men to help improve their connection with their children, Fathers MIA helps young girls whose fathers are not actively involved in their lives to have a special night.

Fathers MIA hosted their 2nd Annual “As We Honor Her Spring Gala” on April 7 at the Signature Grand in Davie. The organization received a proclamation from the City of Tamarac. Special guests Patti Good, Broward County School Board member, and her husband, newly elected City of Pembroke Pines Commissioner, Thomas Good and Broward County Court Judge Kal Evans attended the event where four $1,000 college scholarships were awarded based on an essay contest.

A posthumous “Father of the Year” award was presented to the family of Coach Aaron Fies, the slain football coach of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The City of Miami Gardens’ first female and African-American female Chief, Delma Noel-Pratt, delivered the keynote speech and the affair was hosted by HOT 105FM “Hot Talk” host Jill Tracey.

Robert Jackson III and Gernald Hawkins Jr. are founders. Hawkins said “…it’s a great feeling to know you can make a difference in a young person’s life with a small act of kindness.…”

For more information about the organization, visit www.fathersmia.org. or follow them on social media at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @fathersmia.