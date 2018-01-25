Singer, songwriter Leesa Richards and her band will perform at the Hampton House in Brownsville on Jan. 26.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the Hampton House was one of Miami’s hotspots for black celebrities, politicians and great boxers (Muhammad Ali was a regular). The Hampton House Motel is historically significant because it was an elegant place where black entertainers could find a place of respite after working on Miami Beach, where they could not stay.

After falling into disrepair and remaining that way for decades, the Historic Hampton House Community Trust, Inc. was eventually successful in its efforts to have the property renovated and restored to its previous luster.

Richards is a storyteller, a soulful voice offering a soundtrack to the narratives of life. Her sound taps into the deep roots of R&B and the poetry of jazz and folk. As a part of Miami’s vibrant music scene, she’s helping to shape and define its evolving sound. She has performed with a slate of powerhouse artists including Faith Hill, Whitney Houston, The Bee Gees, Gloria Estefan, Jon Secada, Julio Iglesias and Oleta Adams and has recorded with Barbra Streisand and Lenny Kravitz.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There will be a cash bar and food available for purchase. Parking is available in the rear of the building. 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-638-5800