MIAMI – Coinciding with its official box office opening on Sept. 8, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County announced event details for ARTSLAUNCH2018, the center’s free annual celebration to kick off South Florida’s arts season.

Created by the Arsht Center in partnership with the local arts community, the launch event includes a Community Arts Village featuring more than 100 of South Florida’s cultural organizations, mini performances, interactive workshops, dance classes, chef demos, kids’ activities, walking tours, food and beverage vendors, live bands and DJs, and more.

On that day, the public will also have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to more than 170 shows for the Arsht Center’s 13th season – with no handling fees all day.

ARTS AND CULTURE EVENTS

MIAMI DDA COMMUNITY ARTS VILLAGE – 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

Everyone is invited to stroll through the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage where more than 100 of Miami’s cultural organizations will showcase their arts offerings for the upcoming season in an indoor street fair. Bonus – guests are encouraged to take selfies on stage!

DANCE CLASSES ON STAGE 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

Guests interested in learning new dance moves are encouraged to participate in free dance classes on the Knight Concert Hall stage. The 45-minute sessions will include swing, hip-hop, line dancing, Haitian kompa led by KOTR (Konpa on the Rise) pros, salsa by the ever-popular Salsa Lovers, and flamenco led by renowned dancer and choreographer Siudy Garrido.

BROADWAY IN MIAMI 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

Broadway lovers will have the opportunity to participate in interactive activities inspired by the Arsht Center’s 2018-2019 Broadway in Miami series which includes Hello, Dolly!, Waitress, Les Misérables, Come From Away, School of Rock, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and Disney’sThe Lion King, along with Hamilton which will be making its Miami premiere in the 20192020 season. Broadway activations will be located throughout the Center’s campus.

INTERACTIVE WORKSHOPS 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M.

“Behind-the-scenes” workshops will be offered inside the Carnival Studio Theater by the Center’s resident companies and community arts partners including Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, New World Symphony, Zoetic Stage, City Theatre, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and more!

A CAPPELLA CORNER 10:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M.

Seven of Miami’s most talented high school and college acapella groups will converge in the Knight Concert Hall lobby to provide a day full of vocal harmony and tonal delight – ALL voices without music! Participating groups will include North Miami High School, Melodic Minors from Miami Arts Studio, Ronald Reagan High School, Coral Reef High School, Florida International University Concert Choir, Maverick Singers and South Florida Harmony from Miami Arts Studio.

MINI PERFORMANCES 10:30 A.M. TO 5:30 P.M.

Intimate 30-minute performances will be offered inside the Ziff Ballet Opera House and Knight Concert Hall’s Green Rooms. Featured artists include: Miami Symphony Orchestra, Microtheater Miami (English and Spanish performances), Miami Music Project, Joltradio.org, South Florida Symphony, Stratus4 String Quartet, Of One Mind, and Miami Theater Center.

ARTSLAUNCH@NIGHT 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

End the day on a high note with an evening concert featuring live music from local bands and DJs such as DJ Kumi, Jahfé and Locos Por Juana on the Thomson Plaza for the Arts.

Parking will be available in Lot C (1201 NE 2nd Ave.) for $5 throughout the day.