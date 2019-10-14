The educational children’s character is set to bring his act from the screen to the stage on Saturday, February 8 FORT LAUDERDALE – Today, children’s YouTube sensation Blippi announces the first-ever tour across North America, with a date in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Au-Rene on Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m. Blippi Live! is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Blippi’s first tour will bring the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder, in the way he looks at the world— “wow, look at that! It’s a plane, a tractor, a fire truck and a train”— so expect plenty of fun and discoveries for the whole family. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his incepas become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with s per month and billions in total across 139 countries