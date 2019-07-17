FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eight nonprofit organizations each partnered with a Hoffman’s Chocolates store manager recently to create a special ice cream sundae for the annual Making Sweet Creations for Sweet Donations ice cream sundae competition.

A panel of five local judges determined that the winning ice cream creation was Children’s Harbor’s “Harbor Lights,” created by Children’s Harbor and the team from Hoffman’s Chocolates Weston Town Center location.

Children’s Harbor, a nonprofit that provides nurturing, family group homes for siblings and pregnant/parenting teens in the foster care system, received a donation of $1,500 from Hoffman’s Chocolates for winning first place.

Standing as the tallest sundae, the Harbor Lights winner featured a “lighthouse” design, using an upside-down ice cream sugar cone with a marshmallow covered in yellow sprinkles, perched on top of multiple scoops of ice cream, to represent shining light into the lives of under privileged children.

Its masterminds were Children’s Harbor Executive Director Tiffani Dhooge and Hoffman’s Chocolates Weston store manager Natalia Smashy.

Children’s Harbor’s tasty creation also was featured on 93.9’s Mack In the Morning show the next day along with Lois Marino, director of Community Engagement for Hoffman’s Chocolates and Bibi Deen, development manager for Children’s Harbor.

Children’s Harbor also is collecting supplies through July 26 in a Hurricane Supplies Drive to help foster care families and youth prepare for hurricane season.

Among the hurricane supplies needed are batteries, large yellow LED flashlights, gallons of water, canned and non-perishable foods, bleach, trash bags, diapers size 4 and 5, baby formula, wipes, feminine products, paper products including plates, cups and utensils and Styrofoam coolers.

To drop off supplies visit Children’s Harbor at 19425 SW 58 Manor in Pembroke Pines, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 954-252-3072 or visit childrensharbor.org to learn more.

In the Sweet Creations for Sweet Donations competition, at Hoffman’s Chocolates/ BBX Capital’s corporate office, seven runner-up nonprofits each received $250: Covenant House, FLITE Center, Family Promise of South Palm Beach, Women of Tomorrow, Tomorrow’s Rainbow, Best Buddies Palm Beach and Locks of Love.

“This is our fourth annual ice cream sundae competition that has been held where community organizations can work together with our managers to have a fun and creative way to share their organization’s mission and goals,” said Lois Marino, Hoffman’s Chocolates director of Community Engagement.

“It’s a meaningful way to celebrate our community and each of the organizations who are involved walk away with a donation, so it’s a win-win for all!”