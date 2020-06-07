New York (Black PR Wire) – Nearly 300 HBCU students tuned in to the free, four-day online event as Culture Creators, in partnership with Morgan Stanley, wrapped its second C2 Summit on Thursday.

The summit featured one-hour “culture chats” with top entertainment executives such as Steve Pamon (COO of Parkwood Entertainment), Julie Greenwald (chairwoman/COO of Atlantic Records) and James Lopez (president of Will Packer Productions).

Dozens of speakers shared advice on everything from landing a job, networking in an unfamiliar room, recovering after failure and work-life balance Attendees participated in one-onone mentoring sessions, received life coaching guidance and asked questions during panel discussions with leaders in entertainment, technology, finance, sports and business.

A special session on mental health – moderated by Silence the Shame founder Shanti Das and featuring psychiatrists Dr. Otis Anderson and Dr. Cynthia Lewis – offered students tips on coping with the stress of the current pandemic.

Additional C2 Summit speakers included Frank Abney III (filmmaker/animator, Pixar Animation Studios), Rich Antoniello (founder/CEO, Complex Networks), Marc Byers (general manager, Motown), Carlos Fleming (partner, Endeavor – WME), Danielle Lee (chief fan officer, NBA), Jeffrey Swierk (North American Marketing/Sponsorship, Mastercard), Kenny Moore (marketing director, West Region, Heineken), Marques Jackson (senior director Partnership Activation and Business Solutions, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium), James Lindsay (CEO, Rap Snacks), Marilyn Van Alstyne (CEO, EMVE Management Group), Sandrine Nzeukou (executive director, Invest Africa), Dallas Jackson (writer/director), John Gibson (VP External & Multicultural Affairs, MPAA), Caralen Robinson (writer/director/producer), Courtney Oliver (senior director, Human Resources, Nickelodeon),

Ashley Thomas (VP Marketing, Nasty Gal), Vivian Ramirez (manager, Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships, Puma), Natalie Harewood (global marketing director – Skagen, Zodiac and Michele Brands), Pervis Taylor (life coach/author), Dr. Angela Anderson (life coach/author), and Tiara Chesmer (Regional Diversity Officer, Morgan Stanley) and others.

Culture Creators plans to expand the C2 Summit to additional cities.