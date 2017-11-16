Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson

The Virginia Beachbased Operation Blessing International said in a statement last week that the effort will focus on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both territories are still recovering from large-scale blows to their power grids.

The venture is being called Solar Saves Lives. The Solar Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group, is also involved.

The donations of solar technology are being made at the request of governments in the region and will meet specific needs. The islands will get portable solar equipment such as lanterns and cell chargers. The organizations will also deliver solar refrigeration units and equipment for largescale solar installations.