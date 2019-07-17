MIAMI, Fla. – The City of Miami Commission has unanimously approved a resolution sponsored by District 5 City Commissioner Keon Hardemon to add a new Miami Trolley route, expanding the popular service into the Liberty City community.

“I’m thrilled to bring new Miami Trolley Service to all who live and work in the Liberty City community and I appreciate the support of my Commission colleagues and the administration in moving this forward,” said Hardemon. “Our residents will benefit tremendously from this free, convenient transportation service.”

The new Liberty City Trolley route will operate six days per week –Monday through Saturday – with service along major arteries including NW 7th Avenue, NW 12th Avenue, Martin Luther King Boulevard (NW 62nd Street) and NW 17th Avenue, officials said.

The free service, which will launch within the next 45 days, will also connect riders to the Caleb Center, Charles Hadley Park, the Allapattah Metrorail station and the existing Little Haiti trolley route.

“The City of Miami Trolley program has proven to be very popular with residents, and moves millions of Miamians and visitors for free every single year,” said City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez.

“We’re excited to extend trolley service to our Liberty City community and to further connect residents across the Magic City with this convenient transit option.”

The Miami Trolley has seen year over year growth since FY13-14, officials said. In FY16-17, Miami Trolley gave more than 5 million rides (compared to 2.3 million in FY13-14).

Trolley riders can download the free trolley app available for iOS and Android devices.

For other information visit miamigov.com/trolley.